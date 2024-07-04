MOVE IN DAY: Cherokee Nation citizens get first look at new homes

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation built homes for tribal families struggling financially.

The Carter Family took in their first moments in their new home. Larry Carter said it was a moment unlike any other.

"To know that you have something you can pass down to your family and seeing my wife's reaction, that's what got me,” said Carter.

The Carters were among many families to move into the 12-acre lot. The homes are part of the Cherokee Nation's warrior addition.

Addressing the housing crisis for Cherokee Nation families trying to own a home. Carter said this initiative is key to solving the issue.

"For them to have programs like this uplifts people's spirits and changes the whole outcome of economic life,” said Carter.

The Cherokee Nation also built a playground with workout equipment for the families. Jerri Killer with the Cherokee Nation said seeing families move into their homes makes all the effort worthwhile.

"All the blood, sweat, and tears that go into building new editions. When we see families moving into their homes for the first time, it is the most amazing feeling for us,” said Killer.

So, what’s the first home project for the Carters?

"I'm going to let my wife decide that, yep,” said Carter.

To learn more about the Cherokee Nation, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

