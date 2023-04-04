Motorcycle group offering scholarship to Tulsa-area veterans, family

TULSA, Okla. — A Green Country motorcycle association is looking to pay it forward with a scholarship for the community.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is launching a $1,000 scholarship for area Veterans, their spouses, children, grandchildren, and other dependents.

The Veteran must have been discharged under honorable conditions, however.

Rich “Sunshine” Anderson is the public relations officer for the Tulsa chapter of CVMA. He said the organization has a national scholarship, so the association wanted to help the community, as well.

“We thought about that, looked at it, and said, 'why not offer it to some of the families out there who aren't members?'” Anderson said. “For the record, none of our members are eligible for the scholarship. It's strictly for the public."

According to Anderson, the association called the scholarship “pay it forward” for a good reason.

"We have been blessed with a lot of support from the community and this is our way to pay it forward and help out the future," Anderson said.

The deadline to apply is June 30. It will take several weeks for CVMA Tulsa to decide.

Visit CVMA’s website for requirements, qualifying areas, and the application.

