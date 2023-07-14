Mother Road Market named #1 Food Hall on USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards

TULSA, Okla. — After a little more than a month of voting Mother Road Market officially won #1 Food Hall from USA TODAY 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

In a Facebook post, MRM shared their excitement writing, "We WON Mother Road Market is officially the #1 food hall on USA TODAY 10Best Readers Choice Awards! We truly could not have achieved this honor without our amazing Mother Road Market staff, food + retail merchants, Kitchen 66 family, the Tulsa community and MRM fans (near and far!). Thank you, thank you, thank you."



Previous story>>> Mother Road Market nominated for Best Food Hall by USA Today

Congratulations Mother Road Market.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

