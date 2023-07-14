Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mother Road Market named #1 Food Hall on USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards

Mother Road Market
KJRH
Mother Road Market
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 13:07:33-04

TULSA, Okla. — After a little more than a month of voting Mother Road Market officially won #1 Food Hall from USA TODAY 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

In a Facebook post, MRM shared their excitement writing, "We WON Mother Road Market is officially the #1 food hall on USA TODAY 10Best Readers Choice Awards! We truly could not have achieved this honor without our amazing Mother Road Market staff, food + retail merchants, Kitchen 66 family, the Tulsa community and MRM fans (near and far!). Thank you, thank you, thank you."

    Congratulations Mother Road Market.
    Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Watch 2 News Live 24/7