Mother Road Market nominated for Best Food Hall by USA Today

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Mother Road Market is nominated for Best Food Hall in the USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation Brian Paschal said:

Mother Road Market could not be more excited to represent Tulsa on the national stage as a nominee for Best Food Hall on the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list. The recognition this brings to 25 small businesses on Route 66 is monumental in helping small businesses within the local community grow. Additionally, this nomination is validation of the strength of the entrepreneurs within our ecosystem as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to provide a place for Tulsans and travelers to do good, eat well and shop local.



MRM offers a multicultural eating and shopping experience creating a hub of local businesses right on Route 66. The market is Oklahoma's first and only nonprofit food hall which also includes mini golf on the patio and cooking classes in its demonstration kitchen.

Starting June 5, the public can vote on the best food hall once a day per day until the poll closes. To vote for Mother Road Market, visit USA Today's website.

A win for MRM will be Tulsa's third 10Best award after the Gathering Place's wins for 2019 Best New Attraction and 2021 Best City Park.

