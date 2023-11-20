Motel fire near E Skelly and S Harvard

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department responded to a motel fire near east Skelly and south Harvard just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

TFD says there were no injuries and people were evacuated from the adjacent rooms, but the fire was contained to a single room.

"[Crews] got a quick stop on it, really good, quick stop on it. They evacuated both rooms on either side of it, to get those occupants out, ‘cause they were full of occupants. So they did a good job of ensuring their rescue," district chief Derek Dixon said.

A vehicle was seen parked in the field behind the hotel. Dixon said it did not belong to TFD and called it "interesting."

TFD says response time was less than three minutes.

This is a developing story.

