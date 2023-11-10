High-speed chase ends in most wanted suspect's arrest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police arrested 28-year-old Keith Clayton this morning after a high-speed chase.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office named Clayton as a most wanted suspect in September for charges of knowingly concealing stolen property, attempted second-degree burglary, and drug charges.



At around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, a Sand Springs officer ran the tag of a vehicle, which came back reported stolen.

After attempting a traffic stop on Clayton, he sped off, police said. During the chase, speeds reached 100 miles per hour.

Deputies attempted to stop Clayton using spike strips, flattening his tires.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol performed a pit maneuver, and after a short foot chase, officers arrested Clayton on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.

