Tulsa County Sheriff's Office search for most wanted suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding who it is calling a most wanted suspect.

TCSO is searching for 28-year-old Keith Clayton, who is accused of knowingly concealing stolen property, attempted second-degree burglary and drug charges.

If you know where Clayton is, TCSO asks that you call their tipline at 918-596-8836.

