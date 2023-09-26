Watch Now
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office search for most wanted suspect

Keith Clayton
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
Keith Clayton
Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 11:47:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding who it is calling a most wanted suspect.

TCSO is searching for 28-year-old Keith Clayton, who is accused of knowingly concealing stolen property, attempted second-degree burglary and drug charges.

If you know where Clayton is, TCSO asks that you call their tipline at 918-596-8836.

