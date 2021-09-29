Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Power returned to OG&E customers after power outage in Muskogee, McIntosh Counties

items.[0].image.alt
Flickr/bengt-re
Power lines
Posted at 7:53 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 08:59:55-04

More than 6,000 OG&E customers were without power in Muskogee and McIntosh Counties Wednesday morning.

Power went out in those areas shortly after 7 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., those without power include:

  • 2,888 customers in Checotah
  • 1,075 customers in Council Hill
  • 1,314 customers in Eufaula
  • 602 customers in Porum

Power was returned to all customers at 8 a.m.

It's currently unknown what led to the outage or when crews will be able to fix the problem.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7