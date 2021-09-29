Power returned to OG&E customers after power outage in Muskogee, McIntosh Counties

More than 6,000 OG&E customers were without power in Muskogee and McIntosh Counties Wednesday morning.

Power went out in those areas shortly after 7 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., those without power include:



2,888 customers in Checotah

1,075 customers in Council Hill

1,314 customers in Eufaula

602 customers in Porum

Power was returned to all customers at 8 a.m.

It's currently unknown what led to the outage or when crews will be able to fix the problem.

