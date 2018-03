BERRYHILL, Okla. - Fire Captain Joe Reynolds was laid to rest on Tuesday.

More than 30 fire trucks and engines from local departments led a procession starting from the Berryhill Fire Department to Glenpool's Faith Church.

Reynolds was a member of the Berryhill Fire Department for 12 years after serving in Mounds for 13 years.

One of his long-time colleagues says it won't be the same without him at the station.

"It's going to be weird not hearing his cowboy boots clinking on the ground," said Captain Eric Hyde of Berryhill.

Hyde learned about firefighting through Reynolds six years ago when he started at the department.

Reynolds passed away on March 10 and leaves behind a wife and three children.

