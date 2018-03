Berryhill community mourns fallen firefighter

BERRYHILL, Okla. -- Captain Joe Reynolds served on the Berryhill Fire Protection District for 12 years and there's no doubt that he left his mark.

Flags hang half staff outside the Berryhill fire station.

"I miss him like crazy already," said Chief Michael Hall, Berryhill Fire Protection District.

A black stripe crossed over their logo signaling the loss of a fellow firefighter.

"It’s literally like missing a wheel on a truck, it looks fine until you to try to move it," said Chief Hall.

Capt. Reynolds served with Berryhill for 12 years, before that he spent 13 years on the Mounds fire department.

His wife Katrina saying he had a gift with people.

"They could be scared to death and he would walk in and it seemed like they immediately, calm," said Katrina Reynolds.

She says he served the community on and off the clock.

"We had a neighbor that was no longer to walk any longer so he would mow his yard," said Reynolds.

"He would go over and help people cut limbs off their roofs with equipment we can do that with," said Chief Hall.

Katrina says out of all the scene he was at, bringing a child into this world was his career highlight.

"He actually was able to do two in his lifetime, he delivered two, along with our two," said Reynolds.

Even in his death, Capt. Reynolds was able to help others.

"His pancreas and his kidneys for sure, his heart valves will go, they told me generally to save babies," said Reynolds.

His name and legacy are carrying on at the fire department.

"It’s called a junior fire program but now it’s just going to be called JR, so Joe Reynolds program," said Chief Hall.

The firefighters want the community to remember a fallen hero.

The fire district set up a Go Fund Me account to support the Reynolds family.

