More surnames linked to 1921 Graves Investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Forensic scientists and genealogist continue to find possible connections to possible victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

As part of the 1921 Graves Investigation process DNA is being tested and analyzed for possible connection to the burials located in the investigation. In the last seven weeks nearly 50 more contacts from people who think they may have a connection came forward.

READ MORE: Remains found during Tulsa Race Massacre investigation linked to surnames

“As work continues to unearth the truth 102 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, we are inching closer finding answers in an unprecedented identification process, the likes of which have never been undertaken before,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I am thankful for the incredible team at Intermountain Forensics and all of the people who have come forward to share information about their family histories in this significant effort.”

Researchers said they are thankful for the more than 130 people who shared information on this project and hope more people get involved.

On Thursday the city announced six new DNA samples are currently undergoing DNA sequencing, with results expected in the next few weeks, including a gunshot victim found in the search. Since April 12, surnames, and locations of interest for five of the six burials have been updated.

The genealogy team is working to connect with community members with the following surnames and locations of interest in their family trees:

Updated surnames/location for Burial 1



Jones and Medler of Clay County, Mississippi, 1880-1900

Updated surnames/locations for Burial 3



Daniel, Meriwether, Sims, and Bohannon of Coweta County, Georgia, area.

Scott and Huntley from Coweta and Troup Counties, Georgia.

Robert Benjamin family of Austin County, Texas, in late 1800s.

Additional surnames/locations for Burial 13 In addition to the surnames listed on April 12, another family of interest has been added (Bremby).



Surnames/Locations of Interest #1: Bremby family (also spelled Bembry, Brembry, Brimbry, etc.) of Sealy, Texas, and Austin County, Texas, and nearby Colorado County, Texas.

Some of the Texas Bremby family were briefly in Tulsa, so the genealogy team is interested in connecting with Oklahoma community members with any variations of that surname.

Surnames/Locations of Interest #2: Maggett

Area(s): Mississippi

Surnames/Locations of Interest #3: Strong, McGee

Area(s): Union Parish, Louisiana, and Texas

Surnames/Locations of Interest #4: Still

Area(s): Oklahoma during Indian Territory designation



Surnames/locations for Burial 15



Surnames/Locations of Interest #1: Holden, Larrimore

Area(s): Sabine Parish, Louisiana

Surnames/Locations of Interest #2: Luckett, Mayre

Area(s): Rapides Parish, Louisiana



Updated surnames/locations for Burial 17



Rentie, Kernal, Grayson, Island and Smith families who were Muscogee (Creek) Freedmen in the late 1800s

Davis family of Kaufman, Texas, and Okmulgee, Oklahoma, in the early 1900s

Updated surnames/location for Burial 41



Alexander of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Previous debate over the DNA samples led some people to choose not to take part in the process.

Researchers hope people with these names in their family trees visit THIS WEBSITE and click the “Provide Information” button or get in touch with Intermountain Forensics’ genealogy team by calling (801) 904-2230 (press 3).

A detailed list of burials with surnames and locations of interest for each can be found online.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

