'MLK Day of Service' leads to a decorated Tulsa high school

TULSA, Okla. — Students at McLain High School in Tulsa will notice some changes when they go back to class Tuesday morning thanks to an annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day beautification effort.

Nearly 200 members of education non-profit City Year Tulsa designed and painted various murals inside the high school as part of its annual MLK Day of Service at a chosen campus.

City Year Tulsa team leader Ashley Ivanoff called Monday’s projects a way to enhance a culture of positivity through serving.

“We want to make sure they have a space in the school that they are going to be excited to go to so that we can really enhance that spirit and that joy that they get from being at the school,” Ivanoff said.

“MLK in particular, he aligns with our beliefs in diversity, equity, inclusion, and he was a great service leader," City Year Tulsa Corps member and native Tulsan Atlas Hahn said. "So we like to follow in his example and serve. And instead of taking a day off, it’s a day on.”

The group told 2 News Oklahoma its members work at various schools in the district mentoring students and building community.

