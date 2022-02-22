Milo's Tea investing $20 million expansion in Owasso facility

OWASSO, Okla. — Milo's Tea is set to invest up to $20 million expansion projection into its facility near Owasso.

Even though they have only been open and operational for over for a year, Milo's is ready to expand. According to Nielson's 2021 data, Milo's was one of the fastest-growing national brands of refrigerated tea in the U.S.

Milo's investment in Green Country makes it the largest capital investment for the company. Now, they have plans for more.

The $20 million expansion project will add about 3,100 square feet to its 110,000 square foot existing facility at Cherokee Extention Industrial Park.

The expansion includes adding two new lines to increase Milo's production of its tea products. It's expected to be operational by summer 2022.

More space isn't the only new perk of the project. Dozens of jobs are also coming due to the expansion.

Tricia Wallwork, CEO of Milo's, gave this statement on the expansion project:

“Two years ago, we joined the Tulsa community by investing in a second home for our 75-year old, family-owned business. We’re now the #1 brand of refrigerated tea in the US, and are not only expanding our Tulsa operation but more than doubling the plant’s production capacity and a number of associates we employ to keep up with our explosive growth.



My grandfather, Milo Carlton, had a vision to offer high-quality products while taking the best care of people—from customers to associates to the local community.



The Tulsa community has exceeded our expectations in so many ways including how warmly we have been welcomed. The talented team we’ve built in Tulsa works every day to ensure that our family vision endures and that we will create Milo’s Moments for generations.”

