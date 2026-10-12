Mike Grogan Visits 3rd Graders at Bixby Central Elementary

BIXBY, Okla. — Meteorologist Mike Grogan visited 3rd graders at Bixby Central Elementary School on Monday to talk all about the role as a 2News meteorologist and storm chaser, the water cycle, how clouds form, the various components of severe thunderstorms, how to stay safe during tornadoes, and even how snowflakes get their shapes. The time ended with very insightful questions from the students.

To schedule a school talk with one of our 2News meteorologists, email Mike at Michael.Grogan@kjrh.com.

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