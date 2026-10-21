Mike Grogan Gives Two Weather Talks in Berryhill Wednesday Afternoon

BERRYHILL, Okla. — 2News meteorologist Mike Grogan spent a Wednesday afternoon talking weather with two Green Country school groups in Berryhill.

Grogan first met with students from Epic Charter School, covering how storms form, how to stay safe during severe weather, and what a meteorologist does day to day. The multi-grade group came prepared with questions.

He then crossed the street to Berryhill Middle School, where he spoke to a seventh and eighth grade class. Those students learned about meteorology, how clouds and supercells develop, the different roles meteorologists play, and how to identify a lightning threat before a bolt strikes.

That group also had plenty of weather questions of their own.

Schools in the Tulsa area can request a weather talk by emailing Mike at michael.grogan@kjrh.com.

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