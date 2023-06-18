Midtown neighbors cleaning up after Saturday's storms

TULSA — Tulsans are cleaning up the mess made by Saturday night’s storms. Some of the damage is particularly bad in Midtown, where downed power lines and uprooted trees are creating a headache. 2 News Oklahoma's Brodie Myers was there to see it firsthand.

Myers spoke with one midtown neighbor who is dealing with one issue after another. Two downed trees sit in front of Millicent Robertson's house on 41st Street. They are about 100 yards apart, causing a tricky situation for Robertson and her neighbors trying to leave.

“We have to hop the curb. Which I’ve already seen some neighbors doing," Robertson said.

Robertson is fairly new to Tulsa … she tells 2 News Oklahoma she’s from New York and has lived here for about five years. Any hope of sleep last night was fleeting.

“I was watching Mike Collier, and I knew it was coming," Robertson said. "So I started telling everybody, charge your phones, get away from the windows, 'cause that’s what he was telling everybody. We did, but when the wind really came through, it sounded kind of like a tornado.”

There’s a power pole leaning low over 41st street. Robertson says she’s concerned for her family and the people driving down the road.

“Particularly, this power pole, it worries me, because the way it’s leaning, and it's leaning into 41st, and the wires. So I don’t know. I hope somebody comes out soon," Robertson said.

During a Sunday press conference, Mayor GT Bynum told Myers, this is the worst, widespread damage he’s seen since 2007.

“Driving around town, and seeing the scale of damage, really, the 2007 ice storm is the only thing, in my lifetime, that I’ve seen, where you have that much damage, over such a broad area across the city," Bynum said.

Sirens sounded in Tulsa last night, but without tornadoes. The thunderstorms were just that bad.

“I will plead guilty to doing the classic Oklahoma move of thinking I was going to go out on my back porch and watch the storm come in last night," Bynum said, "And then, man, that wall of wind hit, and it wasn’t like a lot of the storms we have. “

For now, Robertson and her family are without power, A/C and cable. They’re trying to make the most of it.

“Well, we can exercise, and play games, and get all of our stuff out of the freezer and maybe throw it on the grill," Robertson said.

