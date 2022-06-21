Meth found in fast-food order at Skiatook restaurant

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook police arrested a man at a fast-food restaurant Monday who they say put a bag of methamphetamine in a customer's order.

A customer says they ordered at the restaurant and then they got their bag of food with a small baggy of meth on the inside. Officers arrived and arrested one of the restaurant's employees.

Officers booked Bryce Francis into the Osage County Jail on complaints of distributing a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of a controlled substance.

"When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child," Skiatook police wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "If you encounter anything like described in this incident, please contact us immediately!"

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --