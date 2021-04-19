Meet Gayla Wright — first Black woman elected to Wagoner City Council

WAGONER, Okla. — Gayla Wright is the first Black woman elected to Wagoner City Council.
Wright will be sworn in at 6 p.m. on Monday inside the City of Wagoner building, 231 Church Street.
“I encourage anyone to get in government, whether it be their sex, race, or religion,” said Albert Jones, mayor of Wagoner.
GALLERY: Wagoner City Council making history
Jones believes part of what makes Wagoner unique is it was the first incorporated city on Indian territory. U.S. Congress approved that decision on January 4, 1896.
Wright is one of four city councilors who will be sworn in, including Patrick Sampson. Sampson will be the third Black councilman to serve in Wagoner.
The first Black man to be elected for Wagoner City Council was Larry Abernathy in 1989. Abernathy still serves on the council.
