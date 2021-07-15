Meals on Wheels Tulsa breaks ground on new facility

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country’s most vulnerable population will soon be better served. Meals on Wheels of Tulsa broke ground Thursday on a new state-of-the-art facility to better accommodate the growing need for their services.

The 24,000 square foot facility will be located on the corner of 51st and South Darlington Avenue.

Community leaders gathered at the lot Thursday to commemorate the new facility. The organization is calling it the Hardesty Service Center.

Meals on Wheels of Tulsa say the new facility will feature a large commercial kitchen with specialized coolers, more storage area dry-stock goods, and more space to accommodate a growing staff.

The lasting impact of the pandemic has increased their services and this facility will help meet that demand.

The organization is always looking for extra hands.

