Meals on Wheels recruiting volunteers for help in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels is desperately looking for volunteers in North Tulsa.

Their staff say they serve more than 1200 people with only 20 full-time employees. Miranda Bryant has used Meals on Wheels for the past 6 years. But before that, life was quite different.

"Actually, I was living on the streets,” said Bryant.

Meals on Wheels is trying to expand its services to North Tulsa to help reach more people like Bryant. Bryant said seeing the volunteers once a week means the world to her.

"It keeps my spirits up and my soul happy. And it's very expressive and in a good manner,” said Bryant.

Meals on Wheels said North Tulsa is somewhat of a food desert. They need volunteers to deliver multiple warm meals a week.

Aubrey Wheland, with Meals on Wheels, said more help could mean more smiles.

"Our volunteers are the only people our clients may see or talk to all week. And we get thank you's from our clients all the time letting us know how much it means to them,” said Wheland.

Bryant said that people could learn a lot by volunteering for Meals on Wheels.

"I tremendously encourage you to do it. It gives you more life experience of what people are and how people are and who you're dealing with,” said Bryant.

To volunteer with Meals on Wheels, clickhere.

