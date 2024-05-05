MBK Tulsa and Reading Partners Tulsa team up for literacy initiative

TULSA, Okla. — My Brothers Keeper Tulsa and Reading Partners Tulsa teamed up today for a reading literacy initiative.

According to My Brothers Keeper Tulsa, boys of color who can't read by the third grade can be engaged with the justice system later in life.

Luckily, they've come up with a unique approach to tackle the problem.

The barbershop won't just be a place to get a haircut anymore.

2 News' Clifton Haskin met with MBK Tulsa and Reading Partners to see the new initiative in practice.

He spoke with Jaquitta Bailey, whose nephew regularly gets haircuts at Precision Pro Style Barber.

"Why not put a book in their hand instead of some social media or some gaming? We can’t monitor everything on their phones, so we know what’s in the books is good for their brains," Bailey said.

Reading Partners wants to make it a game for the kids by giving out prizes for each book they read on their visit. Bailey said this would be massive for her nephew.

“That’s translating to his brain. He’s learning. He’s putting in positive things into his brain that in his future he’ll put those positive things back out into the community," Bailey said.

They're also encouraging every kid to strive to be positive by adding in a raffle every two months, which includes sneakers, a TV and even a free haircut.

Berthaddaeus Bailey with My Brother's Keeper said barber shops were the perfect place.

“So we know that our barbers are mentors, they’re credible messengers, they are people who have a big impact in our younger boy's lives," Berthaddaeus said.

My Brother's Keeper told 2 News that more barbershop locations will soon become spots for reading opportunities.

