Mayor G.T. Bynum removes extended paid hours from downtown parking proposal

TULSA -- Mayor G.T. Bynum is no longer seeking extended hours and days to pay for parking in downtown Tulsa in connection with a change he is proposing to the parking meter system.

The new proposal to the city council would have pushed the paid parking times and days to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Bynum said he heard from citizens, and changed up his proposal.

Bynum said he is still seeking new parking meters for downtown and an updated payment system. He said he removed from the extended hours from his proposal.

