Mayor will make proposal to change downtown street parking system

TULSA - Mayor G.T. Bynum is expected to make a proposal to the City Council on Wednesday that could change things for those who visit downtown Tulsa at night and on weekends.

Currently the paid parking on the streets downtown is in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and free on weekends. The new proposal would push the paid parking times and days to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free parking on the streets would only be on Sundays and holidays if the proposal is accepted.

The mayor's proposal will be made during the 6 p.m. City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Why is the City making changes to on-street parking?

In a statement from the city they responded to that question:

"To update the parking system with newer technology, offer more convenience by allowing multiple payment methods and to promote more turn-over of on-street parking spaces in front of restaurants and retailers downtown," the statement read. "Many of the parking meters in downtown are out of service or outdated. Over time, the goal is to replace those parking meters throughout downtown."

A new East District also will be added to the downtown areas metered for parking and the new system would allow customers to pay using a smartphone app.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: