Mayor Bynum urges TPS board vote in Dr. Ebony Johnson as permanent superintendent

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum wrote a letter to the Tulsa Public School Board requesting Dr. Ebony Johnson full approval as the district superintendent.

Johnson was appointed as interim superintendent after the mutual separation between former TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist and the district in August.

Since September Johnson led efforts to address concerns at TPS. Each month she presents to the State Board of Education about plans to improve district numbers and sets expectations and plans to further show that work is being done.

In the November meeting the SBOE suggested the district increase performance by 5% or risk losing accreditation. Walters suggested TPS close or merge schools with a failing grade to reach this goal.

With new goals and requirements in place Bynum is urging the district's board to vote Johnson in as the official superintendent taking away the interim title.

Read the full letter here:

