Mayfest kicks off Friday morning, featuring local vendors, musicians, and artists

TULSA, Okla. — Mayfest is set to kick off in Downtown Tulsa Friday. After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, organizers hope this year will be extra special.

Mayfest is one of Tulsa’s larger community events of the year and also the first event since before the pandemic. The outdoor festival will feature local artists, vendors, food and beverages, and musicians.

This year’s headliner is Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal which is scheduled for Saturday night. They expect more than 100,000 people to attend the event by the end of the weekend.

Festival organizers have worked for months in preparation for the event. “I’m super proud that we were able to pull it off and able to get the safety plan done and approved and within reason,” event coordinator Heather Pingry said. “I’m just really excited for it all to come together and I can’t wait to see the community come and enjoy it.”

The festival is being held from the Greenwood District through the Tulsa Arts District with the main stage at Guthrie Green. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, the event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --