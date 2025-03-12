MAYES COUNTY SHERIFF: 2 people found dead in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — The Mayes County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a residence southeast of Chouteau.

Deputies were called to a house near Highway 412 and 432 Rd around 3 p.m. on Mar. 11.

Mayes County Sheriff's Office

MCSO said OSBI and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office are assisting in this case, and there is no threat to the public.

