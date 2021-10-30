Masterplan development project coming to three sites in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — The City of Tulsa is working on a masterplan to develop three different sites in the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood neighborhoods.

Saturday afternoon, the city held a second community meeting to gather input from residents who currently live in those areas.

Project organizers say the goal is to come up with a community led vision to redevelop three different sites totaling 56 acres of public land to benefit North Tulsa residents who have strong historical ties to the area.

The three publicly owned sites include a 45 acre parcel directly south of Emerson Elementary School.

The second is a 6 acre parcel behind Vernon AME Church and across the street from the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Finally, the third is a parcel that runs between the Greenwood Playground and all the way up behind Marshall Street.

For the time being those three areas are mostly vacant.

The meetings aim to take the community's input and develop a framework for the land use, the amenities that should be there, and a vision of how each area can be redeveloped in the future.

Daquet Wilson is a North Tulsa resident who is grateful for the outreach the city is doing but says more can be done.

“I feel like we’ve been left out a lot. I feel like this is great, all the talk, is great, but I feel like the community is not being engaged enough and I think they’re not getting a pulse of what we really want what we really need because no one is really talking to us and it’s the reason why I came to this meeting so that I could see what was going on give my input and be a part of that, but I kind of feel like the residents, the actual residents are being left out of the big plans or just not really realizing or knowing what options are out there", Daquet said.

