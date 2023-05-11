Marijuana growers worried about emergency action shutdowns, fines

TULSA, Okla. — Some local marijuana growers are worried the state of Oklahoma is trying to revoke growers' licenses due to the flooded medical marijuana market.

Some Oklahoma medical marijuana growers tell 2 News they're worried that OMMA - the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority - is shutting growers down and giving infractions more than ever before. One grower says if a plant didn't have a tag on it and it falls on the ground, they could get shut down, too.

To protect their identity, one couple didn't want to show their faces on camera, but they own a marijuana grow facility in the Tulsa area. They've never had a bad inspection, but they're afraid it's getting to a point where they're not going to know if they're doing something wrong.

"These infractions that they're coming up with are as simple as a tag on the floor or plants being untagged which are immature - and they know by their own definition that they are immature," they said.

And worse - getting shut down altogether.

The couple believes the state of Oklahoma is trying to weed out the large number of licenses OMMA issued to growers in 2018, when medical marijuana was legalized in Oklahoma.

They claim minor infractions, like missing plant tags, are leading to drastic measures.

"It's hurting us all," they said. We're nervous. We got this cloud above our head."

OMMA responded to the allegations of emergency actions recently taken by saying, "the narrative that OMMA is shutting down businesses for minor violations is simply untrue and is being used to unnecessarily spark fear among businesses acting within the law."

They admitted they have taken action against grows with quote "grievous violations," including thousands of marijuana plants being unreported and pounds of untested marijuana for sale. Not book keeping errors.

"For them to revoke peoples licenses for minor infractions is just cruel," they said.

