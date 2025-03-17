Mannford families recover after fire

MANNFORD, Okla. — Mannford families are sifting through the rubble to see what can be saved after fires ravaged homes in town.

A drive down Birch Drive is an unfortunate sight to see. If you look left, you’ll see piles of rubble that used to be homes. You’ll see bricks standing tall but everything else crumbled to the ground.

If you look right, you’ll see cars burnt to a crisp and roofs caved in.

At least 12 homes were burned to the ground along Birch Drive.

Aaron Fredrickson lives there and considers himself one of the lucky ones.

“A lot of stuff got damaged but there’s still some stuff that got saved which is good,” said Aaron Fredrickson.

He and 2 News’ Naomi Keitt toured through the damaged home, one of the few that got burned but still has the walls intact.

“When I walked in it was just smoky in here and I could hear it crackling in the attic,” said Fredrickson.

He says with black soot covering the walls, insulation covering the floors and a big hole in his ceiling he can’t live here right now but maybe one day.

“I’m just still trying to process it,” said Fredrickson. “It’s not something you expect to see.

It’s the reality for dozens of homeowners in Mannford who are deciding whether to move or rebuild.

Greenbriar Circle is another hard-hit neighborhood. At least 10 homes were badly burned and will likely need to be leveled and rebuilt.

Emergency officials say 30 to 50 Mannford homes burned to the ground.

As the smell of smoke still permeates much of the city, many people say they’re just taking it one day at a time.

“It’s going to take some time,” said Fredrickson. “I’ve never been through anything like this.”

