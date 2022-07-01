Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man is in the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed overnight in downtown Tulsa.
Officers received a call around 11 p.m. Thursday that a man had been stabbed at the Parkewood Apartments located near 11th and Denver.
First responders took the man to a hospital for his injuries. The stab wound caused some internal damage that required surgery to fix. The victim is in critical condition as of Friday morning.
A possible suspect believed to be involved has been identified and is being questioned by TPD.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
Trending Stories:
- Man seen on video stealing Stormtrooper from midtown Tulsa home
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Tips from TPD on how to keep your home safe while on vacation
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Independence Day: Firework permits, 2022 shows for people to enjoy
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter