Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in downtown Tulsa

Posted at 6:45 AM, Jul 01, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man is in the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed overnight in downtown Tulsa.

Officers received a call around 11 p.m. Thursday that a man had been stabbed at the Parkewood Apartments located near 11th and Denver.

First responders took the man to a hospital for his injuries. The stab wound caused some internal damage that required surgery to fix. The victim is in critical condition as of Friday morning.

A possible suspect believed to be involved has been identified and is being questioned by TPD.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

