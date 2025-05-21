Watch Now
Man shot multiple times near 51st and Yale, Tulsa police investigate

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple injuries near 51st and Yale.

Police said the man was shot four times inside the Studio Star Extended Stay between Skelly Dr. and 51st.

The man suffered injuries to his hand, arm and both legs.

He was taken to the hospital where police said he is stable.

They were able to find shell casing in the hallway of the third floor where the man was shot but said the investigation is challenging because no one witnessed the shooting.

Police have a person of interest and are working with the motel to get camera footage.

2 News is working to learn more.

