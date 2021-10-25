Man shot, killed in south Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a shooting in a south Tulsa neighborhood Monday morning.

Tulsa police officers were called out to Newport Shores Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria around 10 a.m.

Officers found a man in a breezeway with gunshot wounds.

Police say he died before he could be taken to the hospital.

The Tulsa Police Department hasn't identified the victim or given information about a suspected shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

