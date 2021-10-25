Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot, killed in south Tulsa neighborhood

items.[0].image.alt
2 News Oklahoma
Tulsa police officers investigating after finding a man shot at Newport Shores Apartments on Monday morning. The man died before making it to the hospital.
South Tulsa homicide
Posted at 10:42 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 11:50:40-04

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a shooting in a south Tulsa neighborhood Monday morning.

Tulsa police officers were called out to Newport Shores Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria around 10 a.m.

Officers found a man in a breezeway with gunshot wounds.

Police say he died before he could be taken to the hospital.

The Tulsa Police Department hasn't identified the victim or given information about a suspected shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7