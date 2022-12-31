Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery

TULSA — A man was shot and killed by law enforcement early Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale.

Tulsa police officers say they were assisting Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse during a pursuit when the suspect stopped the car in the cemetery, got out and started firing around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect was killed. No officers were injured.

2 News Oklahoma will have more information as it becomes available.

