Man shot, killed after attempting to steal beer from QuikTrip

Posted at 5:59 AM, Feb 25, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a late-night shooting at a QuikTrip in north Tulsa on Thursday.

Tulsa police responded to a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the QuikTrip around Pine and Peoria.

When they arrived, officers discovered a security guard had confronted a 21-year-old man who was attempting to steal beer. During the confrontation, the man had pulled a gun on the security guard.

The guard then shot the man outside of the store. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The guard was later taken into questioning about the incident.

Since the man shot and killed was Native American, TPD says the investigation will be handed over to federal investigators.

