Man shot in leg in north Tulsa, police investigating

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect involved in an early morning shooting Thursday.
TPD received a shots fired call around 4 a.m. near 2200 North Atlanta Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the leg.
The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are currently talking to witnesses to figure out what happened.
