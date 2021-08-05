Man shot in leg in north Tulsa, police investigating

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect involved in an early morning shooting Thursday.

TPD received a shots fired call around 4 a.m. near 2200 North Atlanta Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the leg.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently talking to witnesses to figure out what happened.

