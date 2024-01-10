Watch Now
Man found guilty in DUI crash that killed ORU soccer player

Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 10, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder for a drunk driving crash that killed a 23-year-old college Oral Roberts University student.

2 News previously reported the crash happened overnight on Sept. 29, 2022. Officers said the ORU soccer player Eugene Quaynor was stopped at a traffic light when another driver rear-ended them with their van.

According to police, the van was traveling at a "very high speed" which caused the victim's car to run into a retaining wall at the intersection and burst into flames on impact.

After the crash, ORU's soccer team's X account was a tribute to the team's captain.

Nicholas Robinson was arrested and charged with the DUI crash.
On Jan 10, the jury found Robinson guilty of DUI-second offense. He was convicted of aggravated DUI in 2019.

The jury recommended 35 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for second-degree murder. They also recommended 4.5 years in prison for DUI-second offense. A formal sentencing date is set for February 21.

2 News will continue to follow this story.

