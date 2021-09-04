Man dead after stabbing outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a stabbing Friday night outside of a Tulsa QuikTrip.

Tulsa police were called to the gas station near 51st Street and Yale where the man had been stabbed in the parking lot.

Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Sgt. Brandon Watkins says they're investigating it as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

