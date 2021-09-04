Watch
Man dead after stabbing outside Tulsa QuikTrip

Posted at 9:08 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 22:08:38-04

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a stabbing Friday night outside of a Tulsa QuikTrip.

Tulsa police were called to the gas station near 51st Street and Yale where the man had been stabbed in the parking lot.

Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Sgt. Brandon Watkins says they're investigating it as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

