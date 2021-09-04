Man dead after stabbing outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a stabbing Friday night outside of a Tulsa QuikTrip.
Tulsa police were called to the gas station near 51st Street and Yale where the man had been stabbed in the parking lot.
Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Sgt. Brandon Watkins says they're investigating it as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Trending Stories:
- Broken Arrow pastor arrested outside Tulsa Women's Clinic
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- West Tulsa neighborhood fed up with construction project
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Man dead after north Tulsa 'self-defense' shooting, suspected shooter released
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter