Man attacked wife, brother-in-law with kitchen knife, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a man Wednesday who they say attacked his wife and brother-in-law with a kitchen knife.
Police say a 7-year-old girl called 911 around 6:45 a.m. and said that her dad was killing her mom and acting crazy.
While officers responded to the call, the girl her mother, and her uncle were in a car flagging down another officer near Admiral Place and Memorial to tell them what happened.
The mother and uncle had cuts on their faces bleeding profusely.
Police say the mother and her husband, Emmanuel Mata Herrera were in a verbal fight before the mother called her brother to pick up her and her child from their home.
When the brother arrived, police say Herrerra picked up a kitchen knife and attacked his wife and brother-in-law, cutting both of them on their faces.
Herrera left the home before a search warrant could be served to find him.
Police say he's known to drive a black 2017 Honda CRV and a silver GMC pickup truck, but he's believed to be driving the Honda.
The victims were taken to the hospital to be treated and the child stayed with a family friend.
Anyone dealing with domestic violence in their lives can find help here.
