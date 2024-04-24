Man arrested in connection to missing Stillwater teen's murder

STILLWATER, Okla. — On Wednesday, April 17, Stillwater police arrested a suspect in the murder of TeeDeenae "Jackson" Yearby, who has been missing since February 2023.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Quinlan Phipps from Stillwater, who is in Payne County Jail after being arrested for First Degree Murder.

On Tuesday, April 23, a multi-agency operation resulted in the recovery of human remains.

They believe the remains may be Yearby's.

SPD said the remains have been taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City to determine the identity and cause of death.

If you have any information about this investigation, please call 405-533-8477.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

