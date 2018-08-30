Man arrested in connection to east Tulsa shooting

The Cherokee County Detention Center confirms to 2 Works for You that Terry Markham has been arrested in connection to east Tulsa shooting.

Officials said Cedric Cotton, 33, was shot in the head at the Quiktrip at 11th and South Garnett around 2:30 a.m

Officials said Markham is currently being held at the detention center in Tahlequah.

