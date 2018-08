Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that left a man fighting for his life at a local hospital.

Officers responded to the Quiktrip at 11th and South Garnett around 4am and found a man shot in the head.

Police said the victim had been in an argument with the suspect, who fled the scene, leaving in a red SUV northbound on South Garnett Road.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 25-40 years old, with a red shirt and red bandana, armed with a pistol.

No arrests have been made.

