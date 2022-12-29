Man arrested for outstanding warrants after standoff near Turley

TULSA, Okla. — A man is now in jail after getting into a standoff with police near Turley on Wednesday.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers received calls saying three people had been shot by "Cody Ray" near the East 56th Street North and North Peoria Avenue area. Multiple officers from the Gilcrease division, K9 officers, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

The call led them to an area with a travel trailer, a storage box trailer, and a house. When they arrived, a woman came out to speak with the officers. She later was identified as the on-again-off-again girlfriend of Cody Ray Trisler, the suspect.

Two more people came out to speak with officers. A fourth person who was rumored to be shot at by Trisler was later found by a nearby convenience store.

It was quickly determined that no one was shot at, and no other injuries were found.

While speaking with the others, officers could hear Trisler inside the travel trailer, yelling and screaming. Trisler was heard saying things such as he "was not going to prison" and that officers would "have to shoot him."

Officers discovered during this incident that Trisler still had an outstanding felony warrant out for his arrest.

Officers tried to get Trisler to come out of the trailer, but he refused. They used kinetic rounds to try and get his attention. Shortly after, Trisler surrendered to the police.

Trisler was arrested for his outstanding warrants. He's facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and operating a vehicle without a license.

