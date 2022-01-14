Man arrested for aggravated assault on Tulsa police officer

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after assaulting a police officer early Friday morning.
Tulsa police were patrolling the area about Newton Street and Gilcrease Museum Road around 2 a.m.
While patrolling, they saw a dark blue Honda Accord driving in the opposite direction that stopped at a stop sign. The car had its turn signal on, but the driver continued to drive straight instead of turning at the stop.
After the Honda drove past, the officers saw the paper tag was damaged and unreadable. The driver, later identified as Kevin Renard Moore, started to speed away before the officers turned on their police lights.
They found Moore's car in the parking lot of the Gilcrease Hills Apartments. When police approached Moore, he ran away from them.
The officers caught up to him and Moore began fighting with them. Moore grabbed one of their holstered handguns, but they were able to stop him and took him into custody.
Moore was booked into the Osage County Jail.
