Man arrested after shooting homeless man collecting garbage items, police say

TULSA, Okla. — An argument in the middle of a neighborhood turned into a shooting resulting in one man jailed Sunday.

Tulsa Police say a homeless man with a bicycle was sifting through a trash bin on North 67th East Avenue near Sheridan Road just before 9 a.m..

Investigators add that a man, later arrested, pulled up in a car and yelled at him, causing a loud argument.

The suspect told investigators he saw the other man reaching to his waist during the argument.

He reportedly said that's why he fired a single pistol shot toward the man that hit his bicycle but then hit him with shrapnel.

A neighbor who identified himself as Richard told 2 News the whole situation was unnecessary.

“(After the gunshot) he just non-chalantly(sic) got in his car and drove off like nothing, like it was no big thing for him,” Richard said, adding he heard the heated exchange from a few houses away and called 911.

“He shot through his bicycle tire and it ricocheted, so we called the cops and had him come out.”

Richard added he saw the police bring the still-unnamed suspect out of a house farther down the road without incident.

At last update from TPD, the suspect is jailed for shooting with intent to kill.

The victim, according to police, was not seriously injured and was released from the scene.

Other neighbors told us off-camera they didn’t recognize either man.

Richard added homelessness has become a big problem in his neighborhood but it doesn’t justify what happened on his street.

“There’s more things to be worried about than somebody going through trash to collect cans, trying to make a little extra money,” he said.

