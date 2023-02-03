Watch Now
Man accused in several Tulsa business burglaries arrested

Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 03, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department announced Friday they've arrested a man accused in several local business break-ins.

Tulsa police say Kenneth Barnett confessed to a series of burglaries spanning from Sept. 25 to Jan. 21:

Police posted photos of Barnett on Facebook on Jan. 23 and credited a tip to Tulsa Crime Stopper for helping to identify him. Officers pulled him over in the car matching the description of those used in the burglaries on Feb. 2.

They say they took him into custody for questioning and he confessed to the six burglaries. He'll face six charges of second-degree burglary.

