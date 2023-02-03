Man accused in several Tulsa business burglaries arrested

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department announced Friday they've arrested a man accused in several local business break-ins.

Tulsa police say Kenneth Barnett confessed to a series of burglaries spanning from Sept. 25 to Jan. 21:

Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, burglarized on 9/25/2022

Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, burglarized on 10/19/2022

Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard, burglarized three times: 10/27/2022, 1/6/2023 and 1/21/2023

Albarka at 51st and Sheridan, burglarized on 11/9/2022

Tulsa police: Candy shop targeted by 'serial burglar'

Police posted photos of Barnett on Facebook on Jan. 23 and credited a tip to Tulsa Crime Stopper for helping to identify him. Officers pulled him over in the car matching the description of those used in the burglaries on Feb. 2.

They say they took him into custody for questioning and he confessed to the six burglaries. He'll face six charges of second-degree burglary.

