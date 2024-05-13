‘Beyond devastating’: Man dies in Coweta house fire

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta authorities are investigating a deadly house fire. Several people were inside at the time, but one man didn’t make it out.

“It’s beyond devastating,” said Melody Addington.

For nearly 30 years, Melody Addington has seen the home next door. Now, it’s nearly unrecognizable.

Everything in the backyard is charred. There are piles of debris in the garage, and the roof is destroyed at the Coweta home.

KJRH

“Literally, it started in the back and then just engulfed the whole front,” said Addington.

Firefighters first got the call around 6:15 pm on May 10. Fire Chief Brian Woodward said within four and a half minutes, they were battling the flames.

“It’s just devastating that you work your life to build a home and a family and all the stuff that you have, and it’s all gone within seconds,” said Addington.

KJRH

Several people were inside. They all made it out except one man.

“Stuff can be replaced, but people can’t, and unfortunately, there was a life that was taken,” said Addington. “That’s the devastating part.”

Chief Woodward says they’ve been actively investigating with Coweta police and the State Fire Marshal.

“We really want to make sure we do everything right and do this homeowner and citizens diligence to find the cause,” said Chief Brian Woodward.

They think it started at the back of the house. They’re working to pinpoint the exact location and why it started.

KJRH

“We haven’t narrowed it down completely to it, and with it being still under investigation, so we are looking at every possible avenue since it was a fatality fire,” said Chief Woodward.

As the family mourns the loss of their loved one, Addington said he’s the most important thing.

“It just makes you value life more and stuff less,” said Addington.

The Fire Chief said they plan to wrap up their investigation in a few days.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

