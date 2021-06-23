Main Park Plaza mural painting underway

TULSA, Okla. — Following a competitive selection process, a new large-scale mural is being painted at the Main Park Plaza parking garage in downtown Tulsa.

The mural, known as “The Majestic,” is currently being painted and will be featured on the east and north side of the building. Mural completion is expected by mid-July.

The art is being commissioned by the Tulsa Parking Authority, which will merge with the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO) on July 1, and is supported by the Arts Commission and Tulsa Planning Office.

“This new mural will continue the revitalization of a key area of Downtown and redefine the role public art plays in economic recovery, as well as the power of investing in our public assets,” said Kian Kamas, Executive Director of TAEO. “We are excited to see how this mural and investments in Main Park Plaza are complemented by recently completed and soon to be initiated development projects that will further add to activity in Downtown Tulsa.”

Los Angeles-based artists Ryan “Yanoe” Sarfati and Eric “Zoueh” Skotnes collaborated to design and paint the mural. A community engagement committee of area stakeholders provided input on the final design, which was approved by the Tulsa Parking Authority and Arts Commission of the City of Tulsa.

“We visited Tulsa earlier this year to explore downtown and draw design inspiration from the city,” Sarfati said. “It was important to us for the art to reflect the area and for Tulsans to provide input in the design. We are excited to create something the community can be proud of and will hopefully inspire even more large-scale public art throughout the region.”

Later this year, a website is launching and featuring an augmented reality art experience. Users can use their mobile device on site to access a 3D interactive experience where the artwork is activated to come alive with animations and audio content. Once completed, the mural will be the world's largest augmented reality mural.

Summer camps and school groups interested in viewing the artwork in progress and meeting the artists can arrange a visit downtown Tulsa's website.

