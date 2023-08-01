Mabee Foundation donates 1M to Child Abuse Network

TULSA, Okla. — In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Mabee Foundation, they announced a donation of $1 million to the Child Abuse Network.

CAN is a part of the Children's Advocacy Center which supports children who have been inflicted with abuse. The non-profit relies on support from the public and state to help fund its mission to provide much-needed support to children of abuse.

The donation supports the CAN Capital Campaign to further the future construction and remodeling needs of the Children's Advocacy Center.



In 2021 CAN served 1,933 new children many of which required additional mental health services. CAN services include forensic interviews, medical evaluations, mental health services and case review and management.

Bob Beard CAN's chief development officer said he is grateful for the donation.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Mabee Foundation for their extraordinary 75th anniversary impact gift of $ 1 million. This transformative contribution will leave an indelible legacy, empowering us in the continuation of creating a brighter future for the most vulnerable in our communities. Thank you to John Mabee, Michael Goeke and Raymond Tullius, and other Board of Trustees for their unwavering support of our Capital Campaign and belief in our mission. Thank you for letting us celebrate with you, your 75 years of life-changing impact in Oklahoma.

The Children's Advocacy Center will open the doors to its newly renovated center in late August. The $11 million raised for the renovation was crucial for the organization which saw an increased need for its services.

The renovated center nearly doubles its intake potential and creates a welcoming environment for families and children of abuse. The Mabee Foundation donation will be used as an endowment for repairs and needs of the new center.

Executive Direct of the Mabee Foundation Mike Geoke said:

We are honored to support and congratulate the Child Abuse Network’s successful capital campaign and to help ensure sustainability and resources for future growth and needs. Following the philanthropic principles of our founders, John and Lottie Mabee, we are thoughtful with every dollar the Mabee Foundation grants. As John and Lottie Mabee did, we hope to support the needs of communities through supporting strong organizations and those they serve with thoughtful, impactful and purposeful grants.

