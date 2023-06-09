2 News holds Bears and Blanket drive for CAN

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma is teaming up with QuikTrip to gather bears and blankets to benefit the Child Abuse Network (CAN).

They are asking for any kind of stuffed animal and blanket, they just need to be new and 'cozy.'

CAN hopes to raise 2,000 items at the drive—- that keeps them stocked up through the end of the year. They give stuffed animals and blankets to every child that comes to their facility.

Officials said they typically see about 60 children a week. CAN provide is Tulsa’s only non-profit providing intervention services in a single, safe, and child-friendly location for child abuse victims. Their mission is to provide collaborative intervention services to child abuse victims, so that they are encouraged to embrace a future driven by hope. Since being founded in 1988 CAN has provided intervention services for more than 40,000 abused and neglected children.

Bring your bears or blankets to the 2 News on June 28th from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. We will be outside the Brookside studio on 37th and Peoria collecting donations. You can also make monetary donations HERE.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

