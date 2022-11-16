Longtime lawmaker Jim Inhofe gives farewell speech on U.S. Senate floor

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) gave his farewell remarks Wednesday afternoon to the Senate floor after decades of holding one of Oklahoma's two seats.

Inhofe announced his retirement earlier this year before the end of his term which set up November's special election for his replacement. U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK District 2) won the election to replace Inhofe starting in January. Inhofe first joined the Senate in 1994 after several years as a lawmaker in Tulsa, Oklahoma's state legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I had the privilege of serving with many great titans for a fairly long period of time," Inhofe said. "Some people thought maybe too long."

Inhofe recognized several lawmakers he'd served with over his time in office including both Democrats and Republicans who he worked with on bipartisan legislation. He went on to highlight some of his career achievements including his military career and committee work in the Senate.

"I could never imagine I'd be standing here today with 20 kids and grandkids saying goodbye," Inhofe said. "To the people of Oklahoma, I really thank what you've done for me all these years. I love you guys."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell thanked Inhofe for his years of service.

